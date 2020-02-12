Population Health Management Market Size Worth $150.6 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global population health management market is expected to reach USD 150.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The need for population health services that combine multiple functionalities is increasing due to the complex nature of care delivery and payment models. Population health management (PHM) solutions can process clinical, financial, and operational data that help improve efficiency and patient care. The health management program is also witnessing changes in medical reimbursement due to increasing emphasis on value-based payment (VBP) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). In addition, the convenience offered by value-based payment models is responsible for the increased adoption of population health solutions by ACOs.

Key suggestions from the report:

PHM software offers predictive data analytics, which can be applied for interpreting population characteristics from unstructured clinical data

The services product segment held a majority of the market share in 2019, as healthcare providers prefer in-house maintenance services

Healthcare providers held the largest market share of the end-use segment in 2019. The providers can focus effectively on patient-centric care and reducing overall costs

North America was the largest regional market in 2019 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, as the providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations promote the use of PHM services

Asia Pacific population health management market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to rising healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region

Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation are some of the key PHM market players. Acquisitions and business partnerships with other market players are some of the strategic initiatives undertaken by these companies to strengthen their market presence

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Software, Services), By End Use (Payers, Providers, Employer Groups), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/population-health-management-phm-market

ACOs, consisting of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers, collaborate with the payers (private and public) to provide high quality care to the patients. Private and public insurance providers have introduced various disease management programs that help in the treatment of chronic illnesses. These multidisciplinary efforts are expected to result in efficient treatment outcomes and are likely to suggest the best suitable courses of action that need to be undertaken. Successful large-scale trials in U.S. have enabled significant advancements in disease management programs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global population health management market based on product, end use, and region:

Population Health Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Software



Services

Population Health Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Payers



Providers



Employer Groups

Population Health Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates

Find more research reports on Healthcare IT Industry, by Grand View Research:

Workplace Stress Management Market - The global workplace stress management market size was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

The global workplace stress management market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market - The global healthcare supply chain management market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

The global healthcare supply chain management market size was valued at in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Dental Practice Management Software Market - The global dental practice management software market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg