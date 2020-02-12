TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 12-Feb-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG ("TUI AG") Result of AGM The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany. All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. % of Issued Share Capital Voted VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD % % 1 No resolution required 2 427 578 99.96 190 087 0.04 427 769 72.62 204 571 934 021 3.1 425 982 99.82 784 427 0.18 426 766 72.45 403 359 528 955 3.2 426 719 99.82 782 172 0.18 427 501 72.58 472 012 424 596 3.3 426 737 99.82 754 461 0.18 427 491 72.58 481 706 308 769 3.4 426 714 99.82 749 324 0.18 427 463 72.57 509 811 473 797 3.5 426 710 99.82 762 431 0.18 427 473 72.57 500 376 801 232 3.6 426 705 99.83 745 916 0.17 427 451 72.57 521 986 706 622 4.1 420 089 98.49 6 456 1.51 426 545 72.42 1 426 463 422 885 723 4.2 423 161 99.20 3 408 0.80 426 569 72.42 1 403 568 022 590 018 4.3 416 344 97.60 10 220 2.40 426 564 72.42 1 408 285 317 602 006 4.4 423 196 99.22 3 338 0.78 426 535 72.41 1 437 889 980 869 739 4.5 423 218 99.22 3 339 0.78 426 558 72.42 1 415 484 957 441 142 4.6 425 763 99.82 775 790 0.18 426 538 72.41 1 434 038 828 780 4.7 423 219 99.22 3 319 0.78 426 538 72.41 1 432 432 123 555 661 4.8 425 712 99.81 800 700 0.19 426 513 72.41 1 460 578 278 330 4.9 423 187 99.22 3 342 0.78 426 530 72.41 1 443 874 488 362 246 4.10 423 208 99.21 3 350 0.79 426 559 72.42 1 413 819 743 562 373 4.11 423 160 99.21 3 363 0.79 426 523 72.41 1 449 154 536 690 415 4.12 425 672 99.80 859 620 0.20 426 532 72.41 1 441 459 079 529 4.13 423 146 99.20 3 412 0.80 426 559 72.42 1 413 282 893 175 933 4.14 425 721 99.81 796 339 0.19 426 517 72.41 1 452 224 563 845 4.15 416 359 97.62 10 168 2.38 426 527 72.41 1 445 370 342 712 896 4.16 423 190 99.22 3 339 0.78 426 530 72.41 1 443 449 933 382 226 4.17 423 122 99.20 3 422 0.80 426 545 72.42 1 428 582 910 492 116 4.18 423 190 99.21 3 366 0.79 426 557 72.42 1 416 963 396 359 249 4.19 423 175 99.21 3 353 0.79 426 529 72.41 1 441 949 083 032 831 4.20 423 155 99.21 3 375 0.79 426 531 72.41 1 442 273 946 219 389 4.21 423 148 99.21 3 381 0.79 426 530 72.41 1 442 781 873 654 954 4.22 423 157 99.20 3 393 0.80 426 551 72.42 1 421 898 957 855 633 5 426 557 99.72 1 192 0.28 427 750 72.62 223 176 893 539 432 6 424 776 99.54 1 973 0.46 426 750 72.45 1 223 524 617 141 467 7 425 427 99.51 2 113 0.49 427 540 72.59 432 294 413 519 932 8.1 303 824 71.06 123 730 28.94 427 555 72.59 418 600 604 404 008 8.2 409 103 96.33 15 593 3.67 424 696 72.10 3 276 496 151 647 861 8.3 409 034 96.31 15 678 3.69 424 712 72.10 3 260 152 779 931 677 8.4 419 774 98.84 4 935 1.16 424 710 72.10 3 262 783 934 717 891 9 345 073 80.70 82 514 19.30 427 587 72.59 385 322 141 546 687 Notes: 1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. 2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 46211 EQS News ID: 973597 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=973597&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

