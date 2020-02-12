Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895705 ISIN: SE0000242455 Ticker-Symbol: FRYA 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
12:09 Uhr
15,020 Euro
+0,150
+1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,005
15,050
12:27
15,020
15,050
12:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDBANK AB15,020+1,01 %