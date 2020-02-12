Technavio has been monitoring the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 1.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rise in the global demand for oil and gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, interoperability issues due to proprietary software might hamper market growth.

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:

Product

SCADA

DCS

PLC

MES

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry: Size

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry: Trends

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry: Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing importance of big data analytics and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry

