Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.09p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---