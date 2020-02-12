Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8JP ISIN: CA13000C2058 Ticker-Symbol: WCLA 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
14:03 Uhr
0,635 Euro
+0,015
+2,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALIBRE MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,630
0,635
14:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2020 | 13:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Q4 2019 Conference Call and Webcast on February 19, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") will release its fourth quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2019 results and the outlook for 2020 on February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Conference call and webcast details as follows:

When:

Dial-in:

Conference ID:

Webcast:		Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)

4337098

The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre's website, www.calibremining.com under Investors and Events and Media (link here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4rbg44c)).

Replay:

Conference ID:		The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)

4337098

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com) under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website (link here (https://calibremining.com/investors/presentations/)).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Russell Ball"

Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Vice President, Corporate Development & IR
Calibre Mining Corp.
T: 604.628.1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com (mailto:calibre@calibremining.com)
W: www.calibremining.com

CALIBRE MINING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)