

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose in January, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.4 percent increase in December. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The core inflation was 0.4 percent in January, same as seen in the previous month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month. The initial estimate was a fall of 0.9 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month, as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX