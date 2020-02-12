Technavio has been monitoring the autonomous bus market and it is poised to grow by USD 2364 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005340/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the autonomous bus market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, reliability and safety concerns over autonomous driving might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Autonomous Bus Market is segmented as below:

Type

Fully autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40072

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our autonomous bus market report covers the following areas:

Autonomous Bus Market Size

Autonomous Bus Market Trends

Autonomous Bus Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies vehicle-to-cloud OTA solutions for autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous bus market growth during the next few years.

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autonomous bus market, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Easymile SAS, Navya SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the autonomous bus market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous bus market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous bus market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous bus market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous bus market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005340/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/