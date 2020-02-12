

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



-Earnings: $0.11 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.94 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.10 in Q4 vs. -$2.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $683 million or $0.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.61 per share -Revenue: $4.47 billion in Q4 vs. $4.42 billion in the same period last year.



