

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.43 to $7.62 per share on adjusted net revenues between $7.68 billion and $7.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.56 per share on revenues of $7.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share, payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.



