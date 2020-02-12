Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle carbon frames market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.33 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005302/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the bicycle carbon frames market from 2020-2024.

An increasing demand for premium bicycles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, risk of the failure of bicycle carbon frames might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market is segmented as below:

Application

Manual bicycles

E-bikes

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40005

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bicycle carbon frames market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Size

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Trends

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of high-performance carbon fiber as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next few years.

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bicycle carbon frames market, including some of the vendors such as Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Viner. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bicycle carbon frames market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bicycle Carbon Frames Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle carbon frames market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle carbon frames market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle carbon frames market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle carbon frames market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005302/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/