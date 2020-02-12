

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $8.60 to $8.80 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share on projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.12 per share on revenue growth of 6.1 percent to $5.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'For 2020, we expect to continue leveraging the capabilities of our core businesses, further innovate with new technologies and capitalize on strategic investments, such as our recently announced acquisition of Regulatory DataCorp.,' said Raymond McDaniel, President and CEO.



Further, the company's Board of Directors also declared a 12 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share of Moody's common stock, payable on March 18, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOODYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de