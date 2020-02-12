

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CVS Health Corp. (CVS):



-Earnings: $1.75 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.42 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.33 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 billion or $1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.68 per share -Revenue: $66.89 billion in Q4 vs. $54.42 billion in the same period last year.



