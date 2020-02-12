Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSPM ISIN: US46266C1053 Ticker-Symbol: QTS 
Tradegate
11.02.20
16:23 Uhr
150,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,00
149,00
13:33
148,00
149,00
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IQVIA
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC150,00+2,04 %