Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Nine-month Interim Report on March 4, 2020

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to January 2020 on March 4, 2020. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. (CET)March 4, 2020

Presentation and audiocast: 10:00 a.m. (CET)March 4, 2020

To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q3report1920 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46850558356

UK: +443333009267

US: +18335268395

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q3report1920 after the conference.

Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download.

Sectra's financial report calendar

June 3, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2019/2020

at : Year-end report 2019/2020 September 4, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. : Three-month interim report

at : Three-month interim report November 27, 2020 at 8.15 a.m. : Six-month interim report

at : Six-month interim report March 12, 2021 at 08:15 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

at : Nine-month interim report June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. : Year-end report 2020/2021

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, ph +46-13-23-52-04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

