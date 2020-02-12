Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870450 ISIN: CA0679011084 Ticker-Symbol: ABR 
Tradegate
12.02.20
14:26 Uhr
17,026 Euro
+0,126
+0,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,996
17,040
14:30
17,006
17,052
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK GOLD
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17,026+0,75 %