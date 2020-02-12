

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Missa Bay, LLC recalled about 1,154 cases of Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad for mislabeling and undeclared allergens, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.



The labeling error on the salad packs could lead to the potential for undeclared egg and wheat allergens on a limited number of the salads.



The recall involves 4.75-oz. retail bowl containing 'Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad' with lot code 255588007 and a use-by date of February 18, 2020.



They were distributed through retail stores in 15 states including Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.



The salads contain eggs and wheat, which though visible through the packaging and identified on the top label, are not declared on the ingredient statement due to an incorrect ingredient label on the bottom on a limited number of the salads, it said. The bottom labels did not indicate the presence of the two allergens.



The Swedesboro, New Jersey-based company said consumption of the salads by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to egg and wheat could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



However, the company is yet to receive any reports of illness or allergic reactions involving the salads.



Missa Bay warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and to either discard them or return it to the seller for a full refund.



In a similar action, in late January, Astrochef LLC had recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products for mislabeling and undeclared allergens. The product contained soy, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.



