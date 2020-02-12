Grundfos and Augury sign strategic partnership to bring intelligent, sustainable water solutions to the market.

Grundfos, a world-leading pump and water technology company, and Augury, a fast-growing data analytics company and leading Digital Machine Health solution provider, are taking a major step toward digitizing water and utility infrastructure worldwide by signing a long-term strategic partnership. Together, they will develop smart diagnostics solutions and services for Grundfos' customers.

Augury and Grundfos are taking a major step toward digitizing water and utility infrastructure worldwide by signing a long-term strategic partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

The two companies have already been working together successfully over the past two years to test new products and service offerings across several markets and industries. Now, they are committing to the next step, offering a range of services and new business models enabled by connected equipment.

"By adding an AI-driven intelligence layer on top of existing assets, we can automatically collect mechanical and operational data, providing actionable machine health insights and diagnostics to our customers and service organisation," says Tommy Due Høy, Group VP, Global Service Solutions, Grundfos. He believes the partnership puts down a marker for future solutions.

"When we stand ten, fifteen years from now, this could end up being one of those defining moments where we took a real step forward," he adds.

Augury works with the world's largest manufacturers and industrial companies to transform their operations by providing real-time diagnostics regarding the health and performance of their machines. The combination of Augury's AI-based solutions with Grundfos' deep applications expertise has the potential to change water delivery and services as we know them.

"Water is at the core of how we live, work, and thrive yet it often goes unnoticed," says Saar Yoskovitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Augury. "Through this partnership Grundfos and Augury will work to make water a safer, more available and more useful resource for businesses, individuals and even nations worldwide."

"We have spent the last eight years working with manufacturers and utilities to ensure that people around the world can always rely on the machines that matter and have seen first-hand the impact it brings. I am thrilled to be partnering with Grundfos to bring this impact to a wider market."

"Our applications knowledge has consistently been the key differentiator for us to provide best-in-class pumping solutions to the world. As we prepare our portfolio for the future, it is key that we leverage this knowledge base to build more intelligence, IoT, remote monitoring and advanced diagnostics into our offerings to ensure differentiation, which is one of the highest priorities for Grundfos," said Anupam Bhargava, Group Vice President, Industry at Grundfos.

About Grundfos

Grundfos develops water solutions for the world, setting the standard in terms of innovation, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Their solutions help partners and customers move water to where it is supposed to go, providing drinking water for the smallest villages and the highest skyscrapers, treating and removing wastewater and bringing heat and comfort to the world or cool it down if needed. For the past 75 years, Grundfos' mission has been to make the highest quality, most reliable equipment.

About Augury

Augury is building a world where people can always rely on the machines that matter. Augury supports its partners by enabling Digital Transformation through superior insights into the health and performance of the machines they use to make products, deliver services and improve lives. To learn more about Augury's machine health solutions, visit www.augury.com.

