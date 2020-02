SpareBank 1 SMN will use its right to call Ming51 og MING52, ISIN NO0010565179 og NO0010565187, on 3 April 2020.

Contact person SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of Treasury Per Egil Aamo +47 73586466

