Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine to Present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Small & MicroCap Investor Conference on February 18, 2020

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, today announced it has been invited to present at the NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on February 18, 2020.

"I look forward to continuing the dialog with potential shareholders on the progress of our margin expansion initiatives and the importance of the high margin aftermarket business to reaching our positive adjusted EBITDA goal," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone.

Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 18th at 1:00 PM ET, in the Terrace Ballroom D. A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website: www.capstoneturbine.com under the Investor Relations section, along with supporting material, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and www.channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Darren Jamison, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Qualified institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Capstone's management team are encouraged to email info@integra-ir.com.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries, and in FY19 saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

