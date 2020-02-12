Mattress Junkie: Fears of Empty Showrooms as Presidents Day Online Mattress Sale Surges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / In the wake of major retail store closing such as those announced by Macy's, retailers are bracing this Presidents Day for a major shift online of furniture, mattress and bedding sales.

Furniture and Mattress review and news website, Mattress Junkie reports a 75% increase in online mattress coupons and promotions this year. And retailers are telling them they fear that this Presidents Day will see a major shift by consumers online. "Furniture, mattresses and bedding companies saw huge shift online over the last year and have dramatically increased their online sales promotion."

One year ago, the US Commerce Department announced that total online retail sales, across every retail segment had finally eclipsed retail store sales. But, for many people, walking into a retail showroom to buy furniture, mattresses and bedding has remained one of the last major purchases they make offline.

But those days appear to be ending. For years furniture, mattresses and bedding companies have been steadily increasing online sales, topping over 21% of all sales a year ago. Since then they have accelerated selling directly or selling online through major sites including Amazon or Walmart.com.

"Last year was an inflection point. The Christmas shopping season was a huge success, and many are ready to make the leap and push direct online selling over their retailer partners." Says Mattress Junkie.

Slow Start to Online Furniture and Mattress Sale Shift

In the early 2000s consumers were slower to shift purchases of mattresses and furniture online than other products. Furniture retailers had a strong incentive to protect in-store sales and many consumers preferred to go to a showroom and see and touch mattresses and furniture. But the shift online has been accelerating the last several years as attitudes have changed and websites and shipping options have improved.

One major factor is direct to consumer manufacturers. These are companies have no retail component at all. They were born online and offer better websites, cheaper prices and better online service and delivery than many older companies. Some may own a showroom or two but as Mattress Junkie puts it "These are digital natives, born online, just like a generation of younger consumers."

'Mattress In A Box' and 'Couch In A Box' Startups Shifted Consumers Online

"One of our favorites examples is Burrow Furniture. They were founded in 2015 by some University of Pennsylvania graduate students. We have an ongoing two-year review of the Burrow Couch. They are one of the pioneers of the couch-in-a-box direct selling model. We have reviewed dozens of "mattress in a box' and "couch in a box' models the last few years. They are making huge strides."

Mattress Junkie also publishes coupons and mattress deals online on TopBuyersGuides.com and says they are rushing to post new offers as they come in.

"All the top brands have something posted already. Burrow and DreamCloud are offering some great options. We recently published new coupons for MOLECULE, SpineAlign, Nest Bedding, Big Fig Mattress, Helix Sleep, Nuvanna, Zotto Sleep, Amore Beds among many others."

Online Discount Retailers Add Pressure To Traditional Showrooms

Mattress retailers also have to worry about major discounters pushing online sales as well. Amazon and Walmart mattress options have increased and retail membership clubs like Sam's Club and the Costco mattress offerings, selection and pricing is a direct threat to specialty retail stores. Many of those started offering only a few options and often focused on being low cost providers. "The emphasis was on price not quality for a while. But that is changing as premium brands have embraced these sites." Says Mattress Junkie.

Mattress Junkie says they expect to see the shift to online sales of bedding and furniture to outpace that of other segments. It took a while to build momentum, the site says, but consumers report preferring online shopping to the retail shopping experience.

Media Inquiries

Mattress Junkie

https://www.mattressjunkie.com/

welovemattresses@gmail.com

?(917) 524-7407?

SOURCE: Mattress Junkie

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576165/Fears-of-Empty-Showrooms-as-Presidents-Day-Online-Mattress-Sale-Surges