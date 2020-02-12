Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited: Indonesia Energy to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

JAKARTA, INDONESIA and DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wirawan Jusuf and the company's President, Frank C. Ingriselli along with senior management and Indonesian government officials will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 14, 2020, to commemorate the completion of IEC's initial public offering (IPO), which commenced trading on December 19, 2020.

"On behalf of all the employees of Indonesia Energy, the management team and our Board of Directors, I am honored to embark on our new journey as a publicly traded company by ringing the Opening Bell of the iconic New York Stock Exchange," Dr. Jusuf said. "We look forward to the journey ahead and executing on our business plan to grow production and deliver shareholder value."

Indonesia Energy Corporation was the first Indonesian company to complete an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Commenting on IEC's IPO was the Secretary General of the Indonesian National Energy Council Mr. Djoko Siswanto: "We are pleased and honored that IEC is the first Indonesian company to complete an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. IEC has not only its current production but also a large 1-million-acre exploration and development block just 16 miles from Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta and is focused on meeting the growing demand for natural gas in Indonesia. We look forward to having IEC accomplish its development and production plans."

The Opening Bell® will ring at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and related video presentations of or relating to Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including, without limitation, the anticipated results of IEC's exploration and production activities as described herein) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of IEC's registration statement and related prospectus for the IEC's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact :

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

Public Relations Contact :

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

Phone: +1 (212) 389-9782 x 101

Email: clyburn@tradigitalir.com

Investor Relations:

Scott Gordon

CORE IR

516 222 2560

Media Relations :

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917 885 7378

SOURCE: Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576081/Indonesia-Energy-to-Ring-Opening-Bell-at-the-New-York-Stock-Exchange