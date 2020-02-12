Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Announces Eastern Canada Parts Facility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS) (OTC PINK:GWTNF) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce the addition of an eastern Canadian parts warehouse in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

The Company has secured a facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, which will provide a higher level of parts sales and support to Vicinity bus customers in eastern Canada. Grande West has also hired additional bi-lingual parts personnel to operate the facility and provide the best care and support to its Vicinity customers in eastern Canada.

"As the Vicinity bus fleets grow across Canada, it's important to us that we can support our customers with parts in a timely manner, and simultaneously save on freight charges for both parties," stated William Trainer, CEO and President of Grande West Transportation. "The facility location is ideal and being only a half-hour from Montreal allows us to ship anywhere with only a 1-day turnaround time during eastern business operating hours.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity bus available in clean diesel, gas and CNG drive systems. An electric propulsion drive system is currently under development.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and along with Alliance Bus Group, its exclusive US distributor, they are actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Grande West Transportation

Mr. William Trainer

CEO & President

Ph: 604-288-8043

IR@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576115/Grande-West-Announces-Eastern-Canada-Parts-Facility