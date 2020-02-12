ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Records Record Revenue for January 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC PINK:PTNYF) ParcelPal is pleased to announce that it has achieved record revenue for the month of January 2020. Notably, the company showed revenue of approximately $480,000 a $148,000 increase, which is approximately a 45% increase from 2019.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott commented "We've had a great start to the year, which is traditionally a quieter time of year for retail, eCommerce and general consumer purchasing. Since we have expanded regionally, we have seen a significant uptick in sales. I am excited to report preliminary numbers for January and able to achieve almost 500k in sales in just one month, achieving a new record for the company. We are expecting this trend to continue into 2020 as we hit each of our milestones. Investors can expect great things from ParcelPal in 2020."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

