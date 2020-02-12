Express Employment Professionals wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Express Employment Professionals is one of the top staffing companies in the U.S. and Canada. Every day, we help people find jobs and provide workforce solutions to businesses. Abbotsford, BC Express provides a full range of employment solutions that include full-time, permanent, temporary, and part-time employment in a wide range of positions, including Professional, Light Industrial, and Office Services. We're here to support you.



What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

We are thrilled to serve our clients and associates each day. Express Employment Professionals is ranked #1 in staffing services by Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500. We also earned ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing® Satisfaction Award for both Talent AND Client categories, a designation bestowed upon fewer than 2% of staffing firms in North America. Last year, we put 566,000 people to work through 800+ locations across Canada, the U.S. and South Africa. We are ISO 9001:2015 certified by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance and members of both the Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS) and the International Franchise Association (IFA).

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

