

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR) has reached an agreement with Clise Properties to acquire a 49% ownership interest in the Westin Building Exchange in Seattle, Washington. Upon closing, the company will assume management and operational oversight for the facility.



The Westin Building Exchange serves as the primary interconnection hub for the Pacific Northwest, linking Canada, Alaska and Asia along the Pacific Rim. The building is home to leading global cloud, content and interconnection providers, housing over 150 carriers and more than 10,000 cross-connects.



'This investment represents a significant step towards executing on the PlatformDIGITAL roadmap we introduced last November, adding coverage, capacity and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers' digital transformation strategies,' said Digital Realty CEO William Stein.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de