Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 12, 2020 to admit the bonds of AB "Baltic Mill" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds is February 17, 2020. Issuer's full name AB "Baltic Mill" ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name BML ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000404188 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 04-11-2021 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 30 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 3 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name BMLB045021FA ------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 04-05-2020 04-11-2020 04-05-2021 04-11-2021 ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of AB "Baltic Mill" is Law firm Sorainen. AB "Baltic Mill" Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755732