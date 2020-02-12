Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Lang & Schwarz
12.02.20
15:58 Uhr
139,16 Euro
-0,20
-0,14 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,16
140,15
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSCH
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH139,16-0,14 %