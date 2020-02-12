Sirtex Medical announces collaboration with MIM Software Inc.

Partnership advances innovation and increases precision of liver-directed oncology therapies for patients

WOBURN, Massachusetts, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical , a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, today announced a collaboration with MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of practical imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging and cardiac imaging. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirtex's specialized sales teams in the United States, Europe and other key global markets will offer MIM SurePlanTM LiverY90 software alongside the company's SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres to improve treatment precision for patients with hepatic tumors.

MIM SurePlan LiverY90 provides timesaving tools and post-treatment dosimetry for interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians treating hepatic tumors with SIR-Spheres. The software allows physicians to quickly calculate the dose delivered by the microspheres to improve treatment decisions and patient care. The technology also incorporates CT, PET, SPECT and MRI scans simultaneously to deliver results on spheres deposition, coverage and absorbed dose, allowing physicians to make informed decisions faster about next steps.

In addition to sharing a mission to provide physicians the tools they need to treat cancers, Sirtex and MIM also share a commitment to provide patients the best care throughout the treatment journey.

"Given the overlap of their technology and our SIR-Spheres product, Sirtex and MIM have a long history of working alongside clinical care teams," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "Now as partners, we will be able to combine our expertise and resources to provide an even higher level of support to treat liver tumors. We are excited to see how this collaboration will benefit physicians and ultimately improve treatment outcomes for patients."

"We are proud and excited to partner with Sirtex, mainly because it will provide access to personalized dosimetry for a large number of patients across the globe," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "The treatment of liver tumors requires a multi-disciplinary approach, so it's a natural evolution for companies like ours to partner to provide an even faster, higher level of support and resources to treatment teams."

In the United States, SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres received Premarket Approval (PMA) from the FDA and are indicated for the treatment of non-resectable metastatic liver tumors from primary colorectal cancer in combination with intrahepatic artery chemotherapy using floxuridine. SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres are approved for the treatment of inoperable liver tumors in Australia, the European Union, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and several countries in Asia, such as India and Singapore.

About Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres

SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres is a prescription device for the treatment of inoperable liver tumors. SIRT is a minimally invasive treatment that delivers high doses of high-energy beta radiation directly to the tumors. SIRT is administered to patients by interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians, who infuse millions of radioactive resin microspheres via a catheter into the liver arteries that supply blood to the tumors. By using the tumors' blood supply, the microspheres selectively target liver tumors with a dose of radiation that is up to 40 times higher than conventional radiotherapy, while sparing healthy tissue.

About Sirtex

Sirtex Medical is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Germany and Singapore, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Our current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,300 medical centers in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com .

SIR-Spheres is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

About MIM Software

MIM Software is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-focused and innovative solutions. MIM Software provides practical imaging solutions in the fields of radiation oncology, radiology, nuclear medicine, neuroimaging and cardiac imaging. MIM is a privately held company that sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more by visiting www.mimsoftware.com .

