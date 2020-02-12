

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP, BPAX), an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, launched the Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL. The launch is the company's third generic product introduction in 2020.



The product is indicated in the treatment and prevention of various infections proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria which include urinary tract infections, acute otitis media, bronchitis, shigellosis, Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia, and traveler's diarrhea.



