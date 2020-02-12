Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2020) - Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRM), is taking this opportunity to provide you, our valued shareholders, with an update on the progress of the Company in 2019 and provide a current status on our various fronts.

"Dear Shareholders,

We wanted to provide our valued shareholders with a corporate update, and 2019 year in review.

Financial years 2017, 2018, and 2019 have been posted on OTC markets and 2019 year- end filings are coming very shortly. Until we were current, the company continued to maintain our strategic silence. However, it's important to us that we let everyone know that we are continuing to build our business.

Locating and acquiring a viable business for Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. was our primarily adjective. This was a big, bold move for newly appointed management and a big investment knowing the past history of the former management.

Today, we are well positioned to finally begin to take advantage of all the hard work everyone has put in fixing the company. Although we thought we would have been here sooner, good things come to those with patience. We have several key and substantial announcements in the coming weeks and months about our newly acquired asset that will provide the company the financial stability it deserves.

The Company's new website is near completion and will be released for viewing very soon.

In the meantime, we have been busy and continue to work hard and plan to update our shareholders on a much more regular basis please follow us on twitter @XTRMBio

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

