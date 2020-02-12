The superfood-based packaged snacks market is poised to grow by USD 29.39 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market Analysis Report by Product (Nut grain and seeds, Edible seaweed, Superfruit, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024.

Rise in the number of new product launches and increasing number of organized retailing outlets worldwide are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The increasing number of new and innovative product launches over the past decade have propelled the growth of global superfood-based packaged snacks market. Several vendors have launched innovative products in the superfruits and edible seaweed-based snacks sector, which has significantly increased the demand for superfood-based packaged snacks in various countries, globally. Many major market players are introducing new products to attract the customers. For instance, in April 2018, UK-based leading snacks vendor, Associated British Foods, announced the launch of two new superfood-based snacks ranges, namely, Ryvita Protein and Ryvita Bakes. Thus, the launch of new products is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market Companies:

Actspand Pte Ltd.

Actspand Pte Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore and offers products through the following service segments: Translation Services, and Nature's Superfoods. The company offers a wide range of superfood snacks, which includes Organic Black Chia Seeds, Organic Ceylon Cinnamon Powder, Organic Turmeric Powder, Organic Raw Ginger Powder, and Organic Plant Protein Powder.

Creative Nature Ltd.

Creative Nature Ltd. is headquartered in UK and offers products, such as apricot kernels, baking mixes, bundles, gnawbles, protein crunch bars, raw fruit oaties, and superfoods through its product segment. The company offers Superfood Snack Bar, which is a cold-pressed snack and consists of Bursting Berry Blend, Cacao Chocolate, Crazy Carrot Cake, and Tropical Ginger Teatox.

General Mills, Inc.

General Mills Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business through the following business segments: North America Retail, Convenience Stores Foodservice, Europe Australia, Asia Latin America, and Pet. The company offers a wide range of superfood-based packaged snacks through its brands, such as Annie's, Bugles, Chex, Cascadian Farm, EPIC, Fiber Once, and Gardetto's.

Healthy Truth

Healthy Truth is headquartered in the US and offers products, such as organic living superfoods, nuts seeds, crunches (grain-free granola), dried fruits, bars, and powders through its product segment. The company offers organic superfoods, such as Cacao Goji Energy Squares, Chia Energy Squares, Coconut Fig Superfood Energy Squares, and Organic Raw Sprouted Pizzalmonds.

Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Nature's Path Foods Inc. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the Food product segment. The company offers a wide range of bars and breakfast biscuits.

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Nuts grains seeds

Edible seaweed

Superfruit

Others

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

