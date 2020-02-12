Anzeige
WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 
Frankfurt
22.03.19
08:01 Uhr
4,049 Euro
-0,006
-0,15 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2020 | 15:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radisson Hospitality AB's Q4 Financial Report & Webcast on 25 February 2020

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q4-2019 on Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 7:30am CET. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 15:00 CET.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATIONPHONE NUMBER
Belgium National free phone0800 48740
Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874
France National free phone0805 103 028
France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
Norway National free phone800 51874
Norway+47 2396 0264
Sweden National free phone0200 125 581
Sweden+46 (0)8 5069 2180
Spain National free phone800 098826
Spain+34 914 146 280
United Kingdom National free phone0800 376 7922
United Kingdom+44 (0)844 571 8892
USA National free phone1 866 966 1396
USA+1 631 510 7495
Canada National free phone 1 866 992 6802
Standard international dial-in+44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 4972465

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors

For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)