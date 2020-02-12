

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group said that it agreed to prematurely terminate Steffen Bersch's service agreement due to expire on December 31, 2021. He is currently member of GEA's Executive Board. The company will shrink its Executive Board to three members, as a consequence.



The company will be managed by the three-member Executive Board going forward.



As of March 1, 2020, the latter will comprise the Chairman of the Executive Board Stefan Klebert, the Chief Financial Officer Marcus Ketter as well as the company's Chief Operating Officer Johannes Giloth.



