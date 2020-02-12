The solar giant shipped 14.2 GW of modules last year, up 33% on 2018 for the high-water mark of another year dominated by Chinese manufacturers. From pv magazine USA. With impressive year-over-year module shipment growth of almost 3 GW, JinkoSolar last year retained its crown as the top company for PV module sales. Source: GlobalData Jinko shipped 14.2 GW of modules in 2019, compared to 11.4 GW in 2018 for overall growth of 25%, according to the latest ranking produced by U.K. consultancy GlobalData. For context, that growth factor was equivalent to the entire capacity of modules First Solar shipped ...

