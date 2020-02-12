Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2019 Financial Results on March 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO) announced it will hold its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2019 financial results conference call on March 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-369-8770 and 862-298-0840 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until March 10, 2020 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 33134.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

