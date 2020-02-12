RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Partnership Agreement with ZorroSign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with ZorroSign, Inc, a provider of electronic signature and transaction management software to real estate agents and brokerages.

Based in San Francisco, ZorroSign has patent-pending forensic technology that provides fraud detection using blockchain tokenization.



The 2-year agreement, signed on February 11, 2020, forms a partnership focused on agent referrals. ZorroSign and RESAAS will share in the revenue generated from agents using ZorroSign's electronic signature software.

"Trust is everything. Security and privacy are the cornerstones of everything ZorroSign provides," said Shamsh Hadi, CEO at ZorroSign. "We are committed to providing the most secure and privacy-focused digital signature platform for real estate agents. RESAAS has built the real estate industry's only true technology platform, and we are delighted to finalize this partnership."

ZorroSign uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to verify signatures through facial recognition.

"Top RESAAS agents are involved in multi-million dollar transactions monthly. Security has become a major focus for all agents," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "ZorroSign specifically addresses security in helping agents sign documents securely. RESAAS enables agents to choose how they conduct their business. The RESAAS platform provides integrations with multiple best-in-class technology providers to help agents be more efficient and close more business."

