SpendEdge has announced the completion of their latest article on the key factors impacting the growth momentum in the US agrochemicals industry

Companies in the US agrochemicals industry have been largely impacted by longer product development cycles and escalating costs. However, companies seem to be poised to address such challenges. They are increasingly focusing on mergers and acquisitions to extend their supply base. Organizations are leveraging digital technologies and increasing spend on research and developments to enhance their product offerings.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies in the US agrochemicals industry need to restructure their product portfolio to sustain in the market. Therefore, we have compiled a list of factors impacting the US agrochemicals industry.

Portfolio optimization

Most companies in the agrochemicals industry are optimizing their portfolio through M&A to increase their geographical presence. They are utilizing M&A as a tool to reemerge in a mature market and improve growth. Not only this, but they are also focusing on R&D investments to scale external partnerships.

Integrated product offerings

To make their mark in the US agrochemicals industry, companies are offering integrated product offerings. Rather than simply offering farm inputs, they are launching digital platforms to help farmers remotely monitor their field. This is minimizing inefficiencies during field trials and creating new value pools for farmers. To know the integrated product offerings provided by leading companies, get in touch with our experts now!

Sustainable agricultural practices

The rising popularity of approaches such as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is increasing the demand for biologicals. IPM practices proactively monitor pest populations and prevent them from growing to damaging levels. Companies, therefore, must aim to make biologicals more effective over their life cycle to increase their sales potential.

