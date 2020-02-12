Anzeige
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
12.02.20
17:20 Uhr
27,450 Euro
-0,100
-0,36 %
Immobilien
BEL Mid
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Annual results 2019

Real estate portfolio
Growth by 3% or € 26 million to € 893 million.

EPRA earnings per share
Increase by 17% to € 1,91. Increase of underlying EPRA earnings by 3% to € 1,68 (excluding termination indemnity received from tenant Medtronic) (€ 1,63 in 2018).

Dividend
Increase gross dividend 2019 to € 1,53 per share (€ 1,40 for 2018).

Attachment

  • Annual results 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6896da08-57f4-4283-ad0c-502103e737f8)
