Uncover U Lasers - Synergy Day Spa wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Windsor

WINDSOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / What started as a home business, 4 years later has expanded to what is now known as Synergy Day Spa! Specializing in Laser Hair Reduction, Facials, Hydrafacials, Microneedling and Reiki we are continuously adding new services to meet the needs of our clients. We are committed and happy to go above and beyond to ensure the full satisfaction is met. Our clients safety is our number one priority, which is why we are recognized as one of the top businesses in Windsor for our category.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Being awarded the Consumer Choice Awards has validated our clients trust and satisfaction in us.

Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence. Consumer Choice Award recipients are not selected by a panel of judges but chosen by the Consumer. Currently, you'll find Consumer Choice Award Winners spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.

Synergy Day Spa Contact Information

Address: Unit 106 - 7150 Hawthorne Rd, Windsor, ON N8T 3N3

Email: synergy.dayspawindsor@gmail.com

Website: www.synergydayspaw.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/synergydayspaw

Instagram: www.instagram.com/synergy.dayspa

