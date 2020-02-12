Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that outlines the role of analytics in improving food safety

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005040/en/

Leading food industry companies are tapping into data analytics in food industry to design their inventory, improve quality control, and meet changing demands. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you stay ahead of the curve.

The food industry encompasses everything from producers and shipping companies to retailers and restaurants, making them one of the world's largest and most important business sectors. However, with increased globalization, the tastes and preferences of customers have become more complex than ever before. Furthermore, the rising rate of food safety concerns is putting food industry companies under constant pressure to meet rising changes in consumer needs and food safety standards.Quantzig's solutions for food industry companies focus on leveraging analytics in food industry to bring about measurable improvements in business processes.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain comprehensive insights into the role of data analytics in food industry.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Analytics is helping food producers, retailers, and restaurants to better understand customer needs and uncover important food safety and industry trends."

We are best positioned to use our domain expertise, process knowledge, and analytics capabilities to serve your interest. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about analytics in food industry.

Analytics in Food Industry: Business Benefits

1. Reduction in food recalls

Despite increased regulation, the number of food recalls has continued to rise in the past couple of years. Though regulation plays a major role, preventing future recalls require improved traceability throughout the food supply chain. The use of analytics in food industry helps food industry companies to track production and operations, improve food traceability, and prevent contamination.

2. Detect foodborne pathogen

Advanced analytics in food industry encompasses a combination of statistical techniques that integrate geographical data with attribute data to enhance data analysis. Such an approach can help food industry companies to improve food safety as it combines information on geography and other characteristics to identify associations between the environment and a pathogen.

Learn how Quantzig helped a Fortune 500 food and beverage industry client leverage big data analytics in food industry to increase market share by 15%: https://bit.ly/39r69NK

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

Press Contact

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005040/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us