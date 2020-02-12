Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.5182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19182687 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 46253 EQS News ID: 973989 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)