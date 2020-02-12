Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.0129 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1684246 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 46389 EQS News ID: 974263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)