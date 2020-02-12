Visibility Strategist and Infopreneur Kristian B Brings a Free Course to Help Entrepreneurs Leverage on Social Platforms

With an aim to provide small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs with a complete content marketing strategy to enhance their brand's visibility on popular social media platforms, Massachusetts based digital marketing strategist Kristian B, is bringing a free course that teaches to create a month's worth of content in just one day.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Social media has become one of the most profitable digital marketing platforms that can be used to increase a brand's visibility regardless of its size or industry as billions of people are connected on social networks. It allows entrepreneurs and business owners to promote a brand, interact with customers, and improve business, but starting a social media marketing campaign without a perfect content strategy in mind is like wandering around a forest without a map. Social media marketing expert Kristian B's free online course "30 Day Content Creation' brings a solution to this problem. The course helps to create eye-catching content in bulk to give any business the opportunity to effectively communicate on social networks in a very quick way, allowing them to spend the rest of their time focusing on their business.

Small businesses can grow significantly from social media as it offers cheap, effective forms of marketing that they need in order to scale at the same rate as their competitors. Kristian is an infopreneur with years of experience in marketing and helping businesses grow using social media. She offers a $297 worth course free of cost for a limited time, which teaches how to create 30 days of content in just one day. "Social media is the best place to grow your business and generate more sales. BUT it all starts with QUALITY content & CONSISTENCY. Without these two, it will be difficult to stay ahead of your competition. You will be at a disadvantage." explains Kristian.

Social media has been the latest buzzword in small business marketing and Kristian's social media training course is designed to help any business grow with less work and time, regardless of their industry. The course is equipped with hand-picked tools and resources known to create content that is smart and intuitive. By implementing an effective content strategy to communicate on social networks, one not only creates more business but also builds an opportunity to better communicate with their customers and serve them at a higher level. More details about the course can be found at https://www.kristianb.co/30-day-content-creation

