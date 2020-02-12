Adam Ferrari Launches a New Personal Website to Showcase His Expertise in the Oil & Gas and Financial Industries

Adam Ferrari, a leader in the oil & gas and financial industries, is launching a new personal website to provide his wealth of knowledge to a wider audience

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / Adam Ferrari is looking to widen access to his expertise in the fields of entrepreneurship, leadership, business, and energy through the launch of a new personal website. With an impressive career as a petroleum engineer and the founder of a mineral acquisitions company, Adam's goal is to share insights and updates about his fields of expertise.

Mr. Ferrari's career got off to a flying start when he secured his first job as a production engineer for BP after graduating with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Illinois. He went on to take on various prominent roles in the oil and gas industry, which inspired his drive to learn more about the intricacies of petroleum exploration and extraction. His passion and curiosity drove him to discover the granular details of property rights and financing in the energy business. He had his first professional experience in the financial world at Macquarie Capital, an investment banking firm.

After gaining diverse experience at energy and financial firms, Adam took a bold step to become independent. Drawing from his unique background in energy and finance, he set up his own company, Ferrari Energy. This established him as a seasoned engineer and a prominent businessman.

This pivotal career move also caused a fundamental shift in his perspective. He became more engrossed in working with people on a personal level to understand their unique needs. With this customer-centric approach, he guided his company to provide divestment and lease opportunities to over 2,000 landowners and helped over 850 individual residents of Broomfield, CO, secure oil and gas leases.

Adam is also a champion of corporate social responsibilities. Under his leadership, his company has donated generously to non-profit organizations in Chicago and Denver, including St. Jude Children's Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and NextSteps Chicago. His most fervent generosity has been towards people suffering from paralysis, having a father who is living with the condition.

With the blog on his new website, he's looking to make industry advice readily available to his audience. He will be curating the experiences and expertise that helped him achieve remarkable feats on the new website.

About Adam Ferrari

A native of Chicago, IL, Adam Ferrari is an accomplished petroleum engineer with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Illinois, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also developed expertise in the financial sector through his time at an investment banking firm. Adam is the founder of Ferrari Energy, a mineral acquisitions company. He is also a renowned philanthropist. Learn more at www.adamferrari.com

