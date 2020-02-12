

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Tuesday, multiple media sources have projected, with the Independent Senator edging out former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.



With approximately 98 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders received 25.7 percent of the vote compared to 24.4 percent for Buttigieg.



Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont, won the 2016 Democratic primary over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by a much wider margin of 60.1 percent to 37.7 percent.



The second place finish was still a very strong showing for Buttigieg, who seems to have won the most delegates in the flawed Iowa caucuses last week.



Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also had a surprisingly strong performance in New Hampshire, securing 19.8 percent of the vote for a third place finish.



Klobuchar also received high praise for her speech to supporters following the primary, which she began by declaring, 'Hello, America. I'm Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump.'



Meanwhile, it was a much tougher night for Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Vice President Joe Biden.



Warren represents neighboring Massachusetts but only received 9.2 percent of the vote, while Biden came in a distant fifth with 8.4 percent.



Political pundits have suggested Biden's poor showings in both Iowa and New Hampshire could force the former front-runner to drop out of the race before his so-called firewall in the South Carolina primary.



The New Hampshire primary also represented the death knell for businessman Andrew Yang, Senator Michael Bennet, D-Col., and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who all ended their campaigns after the results came in.



