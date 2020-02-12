As part of its global observation of International Condom Day on February 13th, AHF once again produced a parody song and video of a popular hit song rewritten with safer sex messaging

Irreverent song and video-an AHF tradition-will become part of many of the more than 40 events-including 5 burlesque shows in the U.S.-that AHF is mounting globally to mark Int'l Condom Day

In its ongoing efforts to promote safer sex and HIV and STD prevention around the world,AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global nonprofit HIV/AIDS organization is once again celebrating International Condom Day (ICD) (observed February 13th) with over 40 community events worldwide. These events include five higher profile and free 'Safer is Sexy' burlesque shows in the U.S. (L.A., Washington, DC; New York, Atlanta and Ft Lauderdale).

As part of ICD and during the inaugural 'Safer is Sexy' burlesque review in Los Angeles on February 7, AHF also unveiled the latest iteration of what has become an ongoing, much anticipated AHF Condom Day tradition: AHF premiered its latest ICD parody song and video, a takeoff of a wildly popular and timely hit song rewritten (and filmed as a music video) with safer sex messaging.

This year, the musical target was current cultural phenom Lizzo and her runaway blockbuster, "Truth Hurts," which was retitled and repurposed for International Condom Day as "Safer Works." The irreverent new song, with lyrics written by Danny Fernandez, and video, directed by Fernandez and AHF's Amira Alhassan and starring Ashley August, Veronika Dash and Hale Leon, will now become an integral part of many of the more than 40 events, including the four remaining U.S. burlesque shows, that AHF is mounting worldwide to mark Int'l Condom Day.

In 2019, AHF parodied Cardi B's "I Like It Like That!" ("I Wrap It Like That!") for Condom Day, a song that so far reached nearly 900,000 viewers on YouTube.

For the burlesque shows, which Incorporate the distinctive style of choreography created by renowned award-winning dancer/choreographer, Robert "Bob" Fosse, AHF commissioned award-winning choreographer Eartha Robinson to highlight the 'Safer is Sexy' message by creating a series of individual dance performances depicting sexual scenarios where condoms are not only present, but shown as the sexy and safe protective option. Ms. Robinson's portfolio includes featured dance roles in numerous television and film productions, including The Josephine Baker Story, La La Land and the hit television series, FAME. Each show will be hosted by acclaimed transgender comedienne, Flame Munroe, who was recently featured in the Netflix comedy special, Tiffany Haddish presents They Ready.

International Condom Day, created by AHF and celebrated each year on February 13th (the day before Valentine's Day), came about as an innovative and lighthearted way to remind people that wearing a condom can prevent pregnancy and STDs, including HIV. AHF, which has over 1.3 million lives in care, will hand out over 1 million free condoms and provide free STD testing and HIV screenings at ICD events throughout the month of February.

Tickets to the burlesque shows are free and all are welcome. RSVP via ahf.org/ICD.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global, non-profit, AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.3 million individuals in 44 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005824/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ged Kenslea, Sr. Dir. Communications, AHF +1.323.791.5526 gedk@aidshealth.org