Web Presence: Steven Odzer Is Happy to Announce the Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / "Education is one of the most important aspects of growth, and I want to help ensure that students can achieve their academic goals and success by limiting the financial burden the system has placed on higher education," said Steven Odzer when he announced the creation of the Stephen Odzer Scholarship program. The purpose of this scholarship is to get students closer to their goal of attending college. Although he is now a successful entrepreneur with over 30 years in the distribution industry, Stephen Odzer started his first company out of his parent's basement at the age of 18.

Steven Odzer had to get creative with his first business. Steven Odzer sold paper cups, napkins, and plates, which he sold door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. He managed all of his inventory out of his parent's basement. Steven Odzer attended Yeshiva of Flatbush High School and moved to the Brooklyn College Scholars program. After his door to door business took off, Steven Odzer started selling supplies to food chain restaurants, and overtime his clients transitioned to hospitals and nursing homes.

The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program will provide 20 scholarships valued at $1000 each. It's quite easy for students to apply for this scholarship. To apply for the award, potential recipients must be enrolled in a college or a university. High school students are also eligible if they have a college acceptance letter. Potential applicants can now get their application in for the fall of 2020.

They must submit proof of enrollment or acceptance, and they must write a 500-word essay answering the question, "What is the biggest issue facing our modern society." The foundation expects all applications to be in on or before January 31, 2020. The deciding committee will read all of the applications and select the winners on February 5, 2020. All of the lucky students will be notified after that. "The Stephen Odzer Scholarship Program is a way for me to give back to the community," Steven Odzer says.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can learn more by visiting this site: https://www.stephenodzerscholarship.com/.

Aside from helping young students achieve their dreams, Steven Odzer supports the Arab-Jewish business cooperation, non-Jewish causes, and the AHRC, a non-profit that benefits individuals and children suffering from intellectual disabilities. Steven Odzer is also a supporter of non-Jewish and Jewish causes including, Bris Avrohom, a large non-profit that helps Jewish immigrants from Russia integrate into life in the U.S. and continue to foster their religious traditions.

