Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial mixers market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial mixers market from 2020-2024.

Industrial Mixers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Chemical, Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical, Water and wastewater, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications. In addition, the increasing adoption of VFD-enabled mixers is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial mixers market.

The sanitary and hygiene-related regulations in industries such as F&B and pharmaceutical have become highly stringent over the past few years. This has compelled end-users in these industries to increasingly adopt industrial mixers to maintain high levels of sanitization and hygiene. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are offering a wide range of industrial mixers that can be used to ensure better sanitation. For instance, ALFA LAVAL offers Magnetic Mixer UltraPure, which features levitating impeller design for efficient cleaning and removal of product residues. Hence, the rising demand for mixers for sanitary applications is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Industrial Mixers Market Companies:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Alfa Laval Corporate AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food Water, Marine, and Operations Other. The company offers a range of industrial mixers such as magnetic mixer, tank mixer, and powder mixer. Alfa Laval LeviMag is one of the key offerings of the company.

Charles Ross Son Co.

Charles Ross Son Co. operates through a unified business segment. The company offers a wide range of industrial mixers such as Dual and Triple Shaft Mixers, High Shear Mixers, Planetary Mixers, and Static Mixers.

EKATO Holding GmbH

EKATO Holding GmbH operates through the unified business segment. The company offers impellers such as axial flow impellers, radial flow impellers, and tangential flow impellers and agitators such as reactor agitators (EKATO-HWL-N), industrial agitators (EKATO-EM), compact agitators (EKATO-FD/KD/HWL-A), and others.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG operates its business through segments such as Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The company offers a wide range of blenders and mixers for industrial applications. Some of its key offerings include Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) blenders, liquid mixers, powder mixers, and R&D mixers.

Kady International

Kady International offers a wide range of industrial mixers, mixing equipment, high speed rotor-stator dispersion mills, and mixing systems through the unified business segment. Some of the key offerings include KADY's Bottom Entry Models, KADY's Top Entry Models, and KADY's Continuous Flow Mills.

Technavio has segmented the industrial mixers market based on the end-users and region.

Industrial Mixers End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Chemical

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Water and wastewater

Others

Industrial Mixers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

