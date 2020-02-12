Web Presence: Jessica Rose Bocko Talks About the Effects of CBD on Canine Health

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2020 / With more and more pet owners turning to cannabidiol (CBD) to help alleviate pain, how can you be sure it's the right option for your dog? Jessica Rose Bocko, the owner of Foxy Fido LLC, an online store for dog lovers, thinks it's more than just a trend. Here, Jessica Bocko discusses some of the benefits that new studies show about the effects of CBD on canine health and why it's important to learn all you can about this new treatment option for your pet.



Jessica Rose Bocko says there are hundreds of studies about how CBD for humans helps relieve pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties. But how can we be sure it's effective, or even safe, for your pet?



"This is a subject I get asked at least once a week," Jessica Rose Bocko says, "but cannabis is not new." CBD is short for cannabidiol, a compound that is extracted from cannabis, which includes marijuana and hemp. In fact, according to the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, the plant Cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana, has been used for centuries. While the medicinal use of the plant is mostly known for its various forms of anti-inflammatory properties, it also has anti-nociception, anticonvulsant, and anti-emetic applications, as well as recreational use which has largely limited its medical application.



An article from Cannabis MD says, "scientific research has shown that CBD interacts with several receptor systems in the body that are known to be involved in the regulation of fear and anxiety-related behaviors, including the serotonin, vanilloid, and endocannabinoid systems. "This is significant, Jessica Rose Bocko explains since canines have their own endocannabinoid systems, which means they can benefit just like humans from the drugs' therapeutic effects.



Jessica Rose Bocko is quick to explain, "CBD is the part of the plant that doesn't make you high." That's important, Jessica Bocko says, because strains of cannabis that include THC are actually toxic to dogs in large doses, but the CBD oil is not.



Jessica Bocko references one study, a clinical trial done by Stephanie McGrath, D.V.M., a veterinarian and assistant professor of neurology at Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in 2016. This research found that dogs who received CBD oil showed a significant decrease in the frequency of seizures. There was also a significant association between the degree of seizure reduction and the amount of CBD concentration in the dog's blood.



Jessica Rose Bocko feels so strongly about the positive effects of CBD to help her clients, she's currently working on opening a private line of hemp and CBD dog treats, which will be introduced on her website very soon. Jessica Bocko says her clients who see their fur kids suffer from disabling conditions will now have an easy option for pain relief. "Anything that helps these sweet dogs be more comfortable is something I'm really passionate about," Jessica Rose Bocko adds, "and I can't wait to see the effects our clients will have on it."

Jessica Rose Bocko is the owner of Foxy Fido, LLC, an online store in Tampa, Florida, which specializes in all types of dog apparel, accessories, and pretty much anything related to dogs. Her longtime passion is to help her clients provide love and comfort to their favorite furry friends. Jessica Bocko is currently working on her own private label hemp and CBD treats to add to her online store to help ease pain and discomfort in dogs with painful afflictions. A portion of all proceeds from sales in her store goes to her favorite nonprofit, Road Dogs and Rescue. Jessica Rose Bocko is an advocate for canine health and spends most of her time volunteering at animal shelters in her area, helping abandoned dogs find their forever homes with new owners.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576253/Jessica-Rose-Bocko-Talks-About-the-Effects-of-CBD-on-Canine-Health